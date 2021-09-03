      Weather Alert

Valentine selected as District Court Judge

Sep 3, 2021 @ 6:58am

The Grays Harbor County Commissioners chose their new District Court Judge.

At a Special meeting, the commissioners unanimously chose Montesano attorney Megan Valentine for the position.

In July, Judge Copland announced his intent to retire as of August 31. 

The commissioners considered 5 applicants to fill the role, but Commissioner Vickie Raines said that Valentine stood out.

The elected seat will appear in the 2022 election.

While interviews occurred prior to his retirement date, the official selection could not occur until September.

Also On KXRO
Third COVID-19 related death of Stafford Creek Correctional Officer
Two accidents last night in Grays Harbor result in injuries
Two weekend accidents cause injuries in Grays Harbor
Stafford Creek closures moving forward, according to DOC
Multiple agencies respond to apprehend escaped inmate from Naselle Youth Camp
Connect With Us Listen To Us On