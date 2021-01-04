Vaccinations continue at GHCH; drive-up testing available
Vaccinations at Grays Harbor Community Hospital are continuing, but still working through certain priority groups.
In an update from the local public hospital group, they tell KXRO that they are seeing see a higher rate of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Although they currently say that they have enough staff and beds to safely accommodate the numbers, they are at the highest levels thus far in the pandemic.
“Your continued vigilance with masking, social distancing and hand hygiene are key to making sure we do not reach levels where we are overloaded with COVID-19 patients.”
As part of their distribution plans under Phase 1A, vaccinations continue with frontline healthcare workers and first responders.
Planning is underway so that staff will be ready to expand vaccination to more of our community as the state allows.
The hospital says that their 2nd Pfizer vaccine delivery is anticipated this week and an ultra-cold freezer is being used to accommodate the necessary -75C needed for the Pfizer vaccine.
More information about the local vaccine response is available at: www.ghcares.org/covid19-vaccine-grays-harbor
Local residents in need of testing can still make an appointment.
“We continue to see elevated numbers of positive cases in our testing compared to the fall and expect to see a post-holiday surge.”
Drive-up testing appointment are available by calling 360-537-5100.
You can learn more about COVID-19 at https://www.ghcares.org/covid