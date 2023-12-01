Umpqua Bank taking donations through the “Warm Hearts Winter Drive”

Umpqua Bank announced the launch of its Warm Hearts Winter Drive, an associate-driven campaign to support individuals and families who struggle with access to housing and other basic resources.

As part of the drive, associates and local branches in Washington will help mobilize their respective communities to raise money and collect winter clothing for 33 shelters and aid organizations serving Washingtonians experiencing homelessness.

Umpqua Bank has a single local branch in Montesano, but the overall campaign will feature funding and items directed to the Union Gospel Mission of Grays Harbor, along with other organizations throughout the region.

Umpqua’s Warm Hearts Winter drive continues a community-impact commitment of the former Columbia Bank, which merged with Umpqua earlier this year.

The campaign was started in 2015 as a way for bank associates to partner with their community to raise funds and other resources for local shelters and nonprofits providing support for families without a home.

More than $2 million in contributions has been raised since its inception. This year’s drive expands to support more than 100 organizations in communities across the combined bank’s footprint in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Nevada and Utah.

“As a newly combined bank, Umpqua is committed to mobilizing our greater resources and the collective power and passion of our associates to make a difference in our local communities,” said Umpqua Bank Chief Marketing Officer David Moore Devine. “Access to adequate shelter and clothing continues to be a major challenge for many of our neighbors, and our Warm Hearts campaign empowers associates, along with members of our communities, to support local families in need. Simply donating a few dollars, a new coat or other quality clothing items can help ensure that more of our neighbors are cared for in the months ahead.”

How to Support the Warm Hearts Winter Drive

The Warm Hearts Winter Drive accepts cash donations in addition to new winter clothes. Contributions can be made at www.WarmHeartsWinterDrive.com. Financial contributions and new clothing items can also be donated at your local Umpqua Bank branches.

Associates and local branches across Umpqua’s footprint are actively engaged in securing financial contributions and warm clothing from customers and community members. One hundred percent of the clothing and funds collected will be donated directly to local shelters and aide organizations. All designated contributions stay in the community where they were raised and directly support local organizations.

Participating Organizations in Washington:

Union Gospel Mission of Grays Harbor Aberdeen Auburn Emergency Cold Weather Shelter Auburn Washington Gorge Action Programs Bingen Kitsap Rescue Mission Bremerton Housing Resource Center of Lewis County Centralia Plateau Outreach Enumclaw Cocoon House Everett Multi-Service Center Federal Way Harbor Hope Center Gig Harbor Mamma’s Hands Shelter Issaquah Community House on Broadway Longview New Way Ministries – Transitional Housing for Women Lynden Vine Maple Place Maple Valley Community Action of Skagit County Mount Vernon Okanogan County Community Action Council Okanogan Community Youth Services Olympia Tri-City Union Gospel Mission Pasco Serenity House of Clallam County Port Angeles Community Action Center Pullman St. Francis House Puyallup Puyallup Hopelink Redmond CCS Hope House Seattle Mary’s Place Seattle Seattle Union Gospel Mission Seattle Community Life Line Shelton Bethel Community Services Spanaway Union Gospel Mission Association of Spokane Spokane CCS Nativity House Tacoma Tacoma Rescue Mission Tacoma Share Inc. Vancouver Christian Aid Center Walla Walla Noah’s Ark (Generating Hope) Wapato Wenatchee Rescue Mission Wenatchee

For more information on the list of benefiting organizations in each county, or to make a cash or new clothing donation, please visit WarmHeartsWinterDrive.com.

Those interested in supporting the Warm Hearts campaign may also email [email protected] for more information.