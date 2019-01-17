UFO sightings statewide include numerous local reports

Over 150 UFO sightings were made in Washington last year, including 3 in Grays Harbor and 1 in Pacific County.
The latest update from the National UFO Reporting Center posted this month added over 140 unidentified flying object sightings across the nation since January 4.
The center says their goal is “Dedicated to the Collection and Dissemination of Objective UFO Data” and says;
“Obvious hoaxes have been omitted, however most reports have been posted exactly as received in the author’s own words.”
There were 157 reports made in Washington for 2018, a decrease from 199 in 2017.
Washington ranks as 3rd in the total number of sightings by state with 5853 total reports, behind only California (1) and Florida (2).
In their full list of reports, KXRO found over 80 reports have been made within Grays Harbor and Pacific County since 1980.
The most recent report was on October 10 when someone was with their fiancée at Friend’s Landing and saw a “yellowish orange light” that was moving around,before flying toward them.
Other reports include a person who was visited by “at least five alien men in 1985” as they were staying at a rented summer cabin in Copalis Beach as well as a report from 2012 that had “UFO Fireballs” seen in Hoquiam that were allegedly also seen by Hoquiam Police Department officers.
The center says that they receive a “high volume” of prank calls into their hotline, “typically dozens per day” and they say that they suspect that they encounter the same problem for written reports and they attempt to detect and eliminate any prank reports.
They caution anyone visiting the website to be on the alert for reports that may not seem entirely authentic, including reports from people who do not leave contact information, although they say there are many reports that “ deserve a reader’s attention” so these anonymous reports are “not necessarily unreliable”.
The National UFO Reporting Center is located in Eastern Washington inside a decommissioned U. S. Air Force missile base between Davenport and Harrington in Lincoln County.
For a complete list of Washington UFO reports, visit http://www.nuforc.org/webreports/ndxlWA.html
To report a UFO, you can file your encounter online or you can call the Center Hotline at 206-722-3000 if the sighting occurred within the last week.
Local reports transcribed from NUFORC
|Date
|Time
|City
|State
|Shape
|Duration
|10/10/18
|21:00
|Montesano
|WA
|Light
|20+ minutes
|Light anomaly over Montesano, WA, Grays Harbor County.
|9/18/18
|20:52
|Aberdeen
|WA
|Light
|3 minutes
|Bright light slightly reddish in color in the obstructed view I had of night sky. Evidence suggest it was waiting and watching me.
|8/21/18
|21:03
|Long Beach
|WA
|Unknown
|30 seconds
|Additonal witness to Peter Davenport report of ufo from Long Beach, Wa.
|8/20/18
|22:00
|Quinault
|WA
|Circle
|30 minutes
|What appeared to be the moon rising over a mountain ridge, but the orb descended both times, never coming completely over the ridge.
|7/5/18
|22:45
|Rochester
|WA
|Light
|15 minutes
|Orb of yellowish light that turned blueish green. Disappeared and reappeared 3 times in night sky. ((anonymous report))
|8/28/2017
|Copalis
|WA
|Location spherical blue orb emitting sparkly blue laser beams of a deep blue color. hovering alt. approx. 500 to below 100 ft.
|10/11/16
|13:35
|Ocean Shores
|WA
|Circle
|90 seconds
|Saw a large white ball with tail made it look like Star Ship Enterprise clear sky.
|9/27/16
|21:21
|Hoquiam
|WA
|Circle
|10 minutes
|A very bright light in the sky which I first assumed to be a star. Stayed stationary for along time, then moved rapidly to the west.
|9/10/16
|12:00
|Elma
|WA
|Rectangle
|3-5 seconds
|Fast moving, bright shimmering rectangular object near Elma WA in daylight
|8/19/16
|22:45
|Aberdeen Gardens
|WA
|Unknown
|15 minutes
|We watched 4 ufo’s flying around then hover changing colors from white to red. One went down as if shot down.
|8/11/16
|22:00
|Oysterville
|WA
|Light
|5 minutes
|Ball of light spotted over Oysterville, Washington
|5/11/16
|22:00
|Grayland
|WA
|Light
|10 minutes
|Red/Orange light over the Grayland/South Beach area of Grays Harbor County, Washington.
|1/22/16
|19:00
|Hoquiam
|WA
|Fireball
|15 minutes
|7 fireball UFO crafts pass over Hoquiam.
|12/30/15
|19:10
|Ocean Shores
|WA
|Other
|30 seconds
|Extremely high rate of speed fuzzy large red ball.
|7/28/15
|23:00
|Aberdeen
|WA
|Rectangle
|12 minutes
|I noticed unusual lights coming from down the hill, over the Wishkah River, about half a mile away from the house.
|2/21/15
|20:05
|Raymond
|WA
|Changing
|3 minutes
|Three bright orange circular shapes that formed into three triangle shapes.
|2/15/15
|20:00
|Raymond
|WA
|Triangle
|1 minute
|Red-orange pyramid moving at constant speed, Willapa Bay
|1/26/15
|1:10
|Aberdeen
|WA
|Light
|50+ minutes
|I saw a light above the tree line to the W, it was flashing blue, white, green, and a bit of red. ((NUFORC Note: Twinkling star? PD))
|1/7/15
|17:45
|Westport
|WA
|Triangle
|30 seconds
|Triangular light formation traveling east
|11/18/14
|20:00
|Cosmopolis
|WA
|Triangle
|3-4 minutes
|I went outside and saw three triangular shapes flying by.
|8/29/14
|22:15
|Satsop
|WA
|Light
|5 seconds
|It was neon bright and moved faster than anything I have ever seen!
|7/30/14
|23:30
|Quinault
|WA
|Light
|1 minutes
|Military jet chasing orbs
|6/22/14
|13:54
|Aberdeen
|WA
|Sphere
|1 minutes
|Either military or alien nature.
|2/28/14
|9:35
|Ocean Shores
|WA
|Light
|~10 seconds
|Bright light moving upwards between Serius and Orions Belt.
|2/2/14
|20:00
|Aberdeen
|WA
|Cross
|5 minutes
|Four red crosses/X’s flying east to west @ unknown altitude and speed
|9/18/13
|17:42
|Rochester
|WA
|Circle
|20 minutes
|Singular light seen low in evening sky near Rochester, WA. ((NUFORC Note: Venus?? PD))
|8/24/13
|23:00
|Ilwaco
|WA
|Fireball
|Orange fireball.
|8/19/13
|21:02
|Rochester
|WA
|Circle
|2 minutes
|Observed object hovering at low altitude, spinning,and changing colors. in S.W. evening sky.
|8/14/13
|0:30
|Rochester
|WA
|Flash
|2 minutes
|Flashes of light during meteor shower
|8/12/13
|21:15
|Rochester
|WA
|Circle
|10 minutes
|Viewed on different evenings, overhead, and on the western horizon,originally thought it was a star or airplane headlight.
|4/24/13
|2:45
|Rochester
|WA
|Light
|20 seconds
|Silent craft moving across the sky
|12/16/12
|4:00
|Long Beach
|WA
|Fireball
|10 minutes
|Reddish orange ovalish objects. silent. moving up fro behind a big church and then moving north west.
|11/10/12
|1:00
|Hoquiam
|WA
|Flash
|12-15 minutes
|Three huge brillant flashes of light way out past the horizon on the Pacific Ocean
|10/10/12
|21:00
|Rochester
|WA
|Light
|10 minutes
|Fleet of red UFO’s emerging from Mt. Rainier.
|8/7/12
|5:40
|Ocean Shores
|WA
|Light
|15 seconds
|Bright light with red and green lights underneath hovered in sky. I thought it a strange spotlight for a copter or plane? Then I though
|7/4/12
|22:30
|Ocean Park
|WA
|Sphere
|3 minutes
|6 orange fireballs travel slowly across the southwestern WA night sky.
|6/30/12
|22:10
|Ocean Park
|WA
|Sphere
|2 minutes
|Bright red light observed over Southwest Washington coast by 2 people
|6/24/12
|10:24
|Hoquiam
|WA
|Fireball
|10 minutes
|UFO Fireballs seen in Hoquiam Washington by local and Police department
|5/13/12
|8:00
|Olympic National Park (Olympic Mountain Range)
|WA
|Oval
|Click of the picture
|Snape dobject on or above Olympic mountain range.
|4/24/12
|2:45
|Rochester
|WA
|Sphere
|20 seconds
|Silent craft moving across the sky
|1/14/11
|23:00
|South Bend
|WA
|Sphere
|1 hour
|three Sphere like objects came from over a hill towards the water.
|1/3/11
|22:00
|Hoquiam
|WA
|Light
|one minute
|red/orange light zig zagging east to west
|12/14/10
|15:00
|Kalaloch area (Burl forest)
|WA
|Disk
|2 minutes
|Disc flying in the Burl Forest area on 101
|7/4/10
|23:00
|Taholah
|WA
|Fireball
|4 or 5 minutes
|I know what I saw.
|3/6/10
|20:00
|Rochester
|WA
|Triangle
|6 minutes
|triangular shape with lights, several other much smaller craft darting erratically in area
|7/15/09
|23:00
|South Bend
|WA
|Rectangle
|seconds
|Rectangular pattern appears and disappears after bright flash
|2/2/09
|19:12
|Hoquiam
|WA
|Triangle
|20 minutes
|At one point I could see underneath the object clearly and it appeared to be very large, gray or silver with a completely flat bottom a
|3/11/08
|1:00
|Hoquiam
|WA
|Disk
|45-60seconds
|I was sitting at my kitchen table at around 1:00am pacific time ..and heard what sound like crackling electricity…as I was going to go
|4/14/07
|21:00
|Elma
|WA
|Circle
|23:00
|A large bright light that would blackout and then become bright along with 2 smaller ones Orange in color moving all around.
|3/5/07
|17:00
|Hoquiam
|WA
|Light
|1 minute
|Large round light didn’t move, grew larger, changed shape and color, then blinked out.
|7/12/06
|23:00
|Hoquiam
|WA
|Triangle
|1 minute
|White lights to form a triangular shape with two red lights in the center floating low over a city block.
|5/11/06
|12:00
|Long Beach
|WA
|Sphere
|30-45 seconds
|Fast-moving glowing, gyrating shpere.
|8/22/2005
|Aberdeen
|WA
|Unknown
|unknown
|Stumbled upon a UFO
|1/1/05
|3:00
|Ocean Shores
|WA
|Flash
|4hrs
|thier were ligth flashing ,moving in all diff. dications,they made diff pattten,they were there untill the sun came up.they were all in
|8/21/04
|8:30
|Long Beach
|WA
|Light
|10 minutes
|At Long Beach WA peninsula, on the beach, looking out over the ocean — bright white/yellow circular light moving at high speed right a
|8/20/04
|20:45
|Long Beach
|WA
|Light
|15 minutes
|We saw a bright yellow light on the ocean moving very quickly north; it faded and then reappeared moving south.
|6/18/04
|17:00
|Montesano
|WA
|Changing
|About Two Minutes
|UFO Filmed Over Washington State.
|3/13/04
|20:15
|McCleary
|WA
|Circle
|15 minutes
|Bright light spotted over Black Hills. ((NUFORC Note: Possible sighting of Venus. PD))
|10/15/03
|20:30
|Aberdeen
|WA
|Disk
|15 sec
|Dark colored semi-disked shaped craft flew over Aberdeen Wa
|8/4/03
|22:15
|Washington State coastline
|WA
|Light
|2 min.
|3 bright red lights flying in triangle formation for 2 minutes outside 767 airplane 30 minutes before landing
|2/24/03
|11:30
|Olympic Mountains
|WA
|Disk
|10 seconds
|Airliner paced by small disc over Olympic Mountains.
|8/28/02
|23:30
|Elma
|WA
|Unknown
|1 hour
|this is weird!!
|8/12/02
|2:29
|Rochester
|WA
|Other
|2 minutes
|Slow moving “light” in triangular formation, traveling east to northeasterly direction, holding same pattern .2 lights fore/1 aft
|6/25/02
|23:30
|Aberdeen
|WA
|Circle
|15seconds
|STAR LIKE OBJECT MOVING QUICKLY FROM SW TO NE
|10/29/01
|22:00
|Aberdeen
|WA
|Fireball
|2minutes
|well this the first time to this site but after seeing the reports of the same sighting i need to report this. at about 10pm i was doi
|6/3/01
|23:43
|Rochester
|WA
|Light
|4 seconds
|Extremely fast blue/green light
|10/29/00
|17:25
|Aberdeen
|WA
|Fireball
|15 secs.
|Descending, burning green object seen over the ocean from Aberdeen, WA
|5/1/00
|20:00
|Hwy 12 (Blockhouse Road)
|WA
|Light
|5min
|THIS IS AN ACCOUNT OF “BLINDING WHITE LIGHTS” THe beginning was in SACRAMENTO CALIF.I was in the process of moving from SACRAMENTO TO
|3/6/00
|4:30
|Ocean Shores
|WA
|Triangle
|2 minutes
|Saw three objects flying in triangular formation over the Ocean, OR it was one large craft. Monday, March 6th, 4:30am
|10/20/99
|22:30
|Montesano
|WA
|Fireball
|5 – 10 sec
|streaking fireball appeared and then disappeared and then reppeared. low angle of trajectory and very bright.
|9/30/99
|21:00
|Aberdeen
|WA
|Triangle
|5 minutes
|UFO seen – Giant, seven lights, slow, low, very loud low pitch roar, traveled over town.
|9/30/99
|21:00
|Montesano
|WA
|Triangle
|2 Minutes
|Large, loud Trangular Object, lighted below
|8/26/99
|15:00
|Olympic National Park (Coast of Pacific Ocean)
|WA
|Disk
|1 to 2 min.s (?)
|Swimming is surf.Two boys saw first.Yelled and pointed:”WHAT IS THAT!!!” I saw it.Close over bank.Bright silver.Up FAST!Angle.Tracked!
|8/2/99
|23:30
|Westport
|WA
|Light
|1:30
|A very bight light entering the atmosphere. Turned to level flight then it traveled at level flight to a point in the sky and stopped.
|7/6/99
|11:15
|Rochester (3 miles east of, Hwy 12 W)
|WA
|Egg
|10 secs
|I was driving east on hwy 12, there were a few light clouds in the sky, I saw an ovoid shaped object at about 5-7000 ft. If I extended
|7/5/99
|23:00
|East Hoquiam
|WA
|Unknown
|10 minutes
|I and my girlfriend saw very bright white light appear,hover,disappear quickly without sound.Few minutes later same thing happened,same
|5/29/99
|21:00
|Westport
|WA
|Sphere
|1 hour
|I HAVE SEEN TO BE WHAT I BELIVE A UFO OF SOME SORT OVER THE COAST OF WASHINGTON.
|5/29/99
|20:30
|Olympic Mountains (from Hurricane Ridge; Port Angeles)
|WA
|Disk
|seconds
|This “sighting” was only discovered when photographs taken that evening were developed. I believe, though I can’t be certain, that the
|10/4/98
|4:42
|Aberdeen
|WA
|Fireball
|05-10 seconds
|Descending fiery object exploded and lit up whole sky momentarily like transformer explosion at high altitude
|8/20/98
|22:30
|Illwaco
|WA
|Light
|3 minutes
|Small white light grows to be huge, then shrinks and zips off into space and disappears.
|2/9/98
|21:10
|Grayland
|WA
|light
|20-30 min.
|bright lights moving from south to north in western sky, in & out of clouds along coast line
|6/1/97
|3:30
|Elma
|WA
|Disk
|It was saucer shaped, a dome with a ring around it which rotated, windows in the dome, white like bright light, flying low.
|1/3/97
|3:00
|Long Beach (in); and again in Seattle
|WA
|Light
|15minutes
|I awoke in a to a ball of white light in my hotel room in Long Beach, the object came towards me and I ran into the bathroom. The next
|11/25/95
|0:42
|Wishkah River
|WA
|Experienced MUFON investigator/law officer relays rpt that woman, son witnessed bizarre bright light, green beam near home.
|9/1/95
|2:00
|Ocean Shores
|WA
|Triangle
|5 minutes
|Black triangular craft vibrates me out of sleep, blocks out sky. Verified next day by independant witness.
|7/1/95
|22:30
|Ocean Shores
|WA
|5 min.
|Group of 9 watch bright white light hover, maneuver rapidly, above Pacific Ocean. Obj. moved rapidly; descended to ocean.
|3/29/95
|20:15
|Elma
|WA
|Police detective/MUFON investigator repts. alleged sighting by multiple witnesses. Begins investigation. (Star later confirmed)
|2/7/95
|23:25
|Raymond
|WA
|Woman witnesses object. (Facts unclear.)
|6/30/93
|8:00
|Matlock
|WA
|Sphere
|10 seconds
|I am not posting an official report. I am curious as to why I never heard any report of this sighting on any media, or from any other.
|6/1/93
|23:00
|Ocean Shores
|WA
|Diamond
|5 minutes
|UFO observation. Preface: My Father was a career aeronautical engineer, specializing in the design of aircraft power plants, having
|9/20/90
|21:30
|Hoquiam
|WA
|Fireball
|3 min.
|driving home from ocean city,to hoquiam. my at the girlfriend and I noticed two orange “fireballs” hovering over Bowerman Basin.The big
|7/19/85
|22:30
|Copalis Beach
|WA
|Disk
|1.5 hrs
|I was visited by at least five alien men in 1985
|6/15/81
|22:00
|Aberdeen
|WA
|Cylinder
|1 hour
|Cylindrical craft crashes near Aberdeen WA
|6/1/80
|7:22
|Rochester
|WA
|Other
|not sure
|This was seen in 1979 or 1980. Its been a long time ago. I have just recently been able to talk about it. It was a huge Boomerang craft
|6/30/64
|14:00
|Hoquiam
|WA
|Other
|5 minutes?
|I was about five or six years old, I was on my way down a primitive road to play baseball with the rest of the kids, out in the field t