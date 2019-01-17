UFO sightings statewide include numerous local reports

Over 150 UFO sightings were made in Washington last year, including 3 in Grays Harbor and 1 in Pacific County.

The latest update from the National UFO Reporting Center posted this month added over 140 unidentified flying object sightings across the nation since January 4.

The center says their goal is “Dedicated to the Collection and Dissemination of Objective UFO Data” and says;

“ Obvious hoaxes have been omitted, however most reports have been posted exactly as received in the author’s own words.”

There were 157 reports made in Washington for 2018, a decrease from 199 in 2017.

Washington ranks as 3rd in the total number of sightings by state with 5853 total reports, behind only California (1) and Florida (2).

In their full list of reports, KXRO found over 80 reports have been made within Grays Harbor and Pacific County since 1980.

The most recent report was on October 10 when someone was with their fiancée at Friend’s Landing and saw a “yellowish orange light” that was moving around,before flying toward them.

Other reports include a person who was visited by “at least five alien men in 1985” as they were staying at a rented summer cabin in Copalis Beach as well as a report from 2012 that had “UFO Fireballs” seen in Hoquiam that were allegedly also seen by Hoquiam Police Department officers.

The center says that they receive a “high volume” of prank calls into their hotline, “typically dozens per day” and they say that they suspect that they encounter the same problem for written reports and they attempt to detect and eliminate any prank reports.

They caution anyone visiting the website to be on the alert for reports that may not seem entirely authentic, including reports from people who do not leave contact information, although they say there are many reports that “ deserve a reader’s attention” so these anonymous reports are “not necessarily unreliable”.

The National UFO Reporting Center is located in Eastern Washington inside a decommissioned U. S. Air Force missile base between Davenport and Harrington in Lincoln County.

For a complete list of Washington UFO reports, visit http://www.nuforc.org/webreports/ndxlWA.html

To report a UFO, you can file your encounter online or you can call the Center Hotline at 206-722-3000 if the sighting occurred within the last week.

Local reports transcribed from NUFORC