Two women rescued by Coast Guard after becoming stranded in Pacific County
Two stranded hikers were rescued this week from Leadbetter State Park.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a rescue crew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Sector Columbia River hoisted the uninjured women from the Pacific County park and transported them to a nearby airport.
Pacific County dispatch received a call on Monday afternoon just after 5pm that two hikers had become stranded in the park and were surrounded by water due to the incoming tide. This alert was forwarded to Coast Guard Columbia River and the aircrew was launched from Air Station Astoria.
In the report, the rescue crew successfully was the hoist the women on board, taking them to the Ilwaco Airport where a Washington State Park Ranger met the women and gave them a ride back to their vehicle at the other end of the Long Beach Peninsula.
The Coast Guard reminds the public to stay alert of their surroundings and pay attention to the tides when venturing out on ocean beaches.
More information on recreational safety can be found on the Coast Guard Mobile Application: https://uscgboating.org/mobile/