Two sent to hospital following Pacific County accident

A Pacific County accident sent two people to the hospital.
The Washington State Patrol issued their report on the accident that occurred around noon on Thursday.
In their report, they say that a 55-year-old Olympia man was driving north on SR 101 near Bear River when he crossed the centerline in his 1999 Subaru Legacy.
Two vehicles were driving southbound when the Olympia man moved into their lane.
WSP says that a 61-year-old Tacoma man in a 2020 Kia Niro attempted to slow down and go around the vehicle by moving into the northbound lane.
When the Olympia driver attempted to correct, the two vehicles collided.
Also driving south was a 69-year-old Chehalis man in a 2017 Toyota Tundra who was unable to stop in time, and when they also attempted to go around he was struck by the first driver.
The Tacoma man and his 67-year-old female passenger were both injured in the accident and transported to Ocean Beach Hospital.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.