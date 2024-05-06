Two Quinault area campgrounds scheduled to reopen this spring; other openings announced

The Olympic National Forest will open seasonal campgrounds across the forest all through the month of May, and indicated that two Quinault campgrounds will reopen soon.

The forest issued a list of opening dates that is subject to change.

Dosewallips area

Falls View Campground, May 31

Seal Rock Campground, May 17

Duckabush area

Collins Campground, May 24

Dungeness area

Dungeness Forks Campground, May 10

Forks area

Klahowya Campground, May 17

Hamma Hamma area

Hamma Hamma Campground, May 17

Lena Creek Campground, May 17

Lake Cushman Area

Big Creek Campground, May 17

Skokomish area

Brown Creek Campground, sites 1-6 open.

Remaining sites open May 10.

Quinault area

Campbell Tree Grove Campground, May 17

Falls Creek Campground, late spring 2024.

Gatton Creek Campground, May 17

Willaby Campground, late spring 2024.

Wynoochee area

Coho Campground, May 22.

All forest visitors are encouraged to notify family or friends of their trip itinerary including their expected return schedule. It is common for weather conditions to change suddenly in mountainous terrains; sunny mornings can turn into stormy afternoons. Always be prepared for bad weather. Sudden storms or extreme changes in temperature are common on the Olympic Peninsula. Check the weather before your trip and bring the appropriate clothing.

Safety tips while camping.

Follow posted rules: they are there for your safety and for the protection of wildlife and natural resources.

Remember Smokey Bear and his warning: Only you can prevent wildfires. Make sure to fully extinguish your campfire and that it is cool to the touch before you depart. If it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave.

Do not park on dry grass. The hot undercarriage of your car could start a fire.

Always keep your children in sight.

Keep pets on a leash.

Keep all food stored in animal-proof containers. Let wild animals eat their wild dinners. They are not pets, and you should not feed them.

Start your activities early and be sure you have plenty of time in your day to return to your vehicle or campsite before dark.

When you leave.

Take your trash with you or place it in an authorized dumpster.

Find a wash station on your way home to wash away any invasive species on your boat, car, or recreational vehicle.

Please call one of the USFS offices, or check Recreation.gov, or https://www.fs.usda.gov/olympic to get the most up-to-date campground status information.

Visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/olympic or follow them on Facebook and X @olympicNF for more information.