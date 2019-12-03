Two people on Willapa Harbor boat run aground
A boat ran ashore near the Tokeland Jetty, although no injuries were reported.
The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office says that a report was received this week from a citizen who said they saw a boat that appeared to be almost flipping over near Washaway Beach. While on the call, the citizen said that the boat had two people on board and it had become beached and waves continued to impact vessel.
A Pacific County Sheriff’s deputy responded and spoke to the people on board, who told them that they had been fishing too close ot the shore in the breakers, and the boat experienced mechanical issues and was unable to restart as waves forced the boat aground.
The 23 foot Bayliner sustained significant damage and was anchored until it could be recovered, although both people were able to get out of the boat and walk to the beach.