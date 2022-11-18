Two Pacific County drivers involved in Grays Harbor accident

An Ocean Park woman was injured in an accident outside Cosmopolis.

The Washington State Patrol said that the woman was in an accident with another Pacific County driver where State Route 101 and State Route 107 connect.

In a report, the 71-year-old driver from Ocean Park was traveling south on SR 107 in a 2016 Honda CRV, attempting to merge onto SR 101.

As she did, a 65-year-old South Bend man was driving north on SR 101 in his 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe.

The Ocean Park woman failed to yield to the oncoming traffic, striking the other vehicle.

The woman was taken to Harbor Regional Health following the accident and charged with Failure to Yield.

The South Bend driver was not reportedly injured.