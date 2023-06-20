Two Pacific County accidents send women to hospitals

Two single-vehicle accidents in Pacific County on Monday sent both drivers to the hospital.

According to the Washington State Patrol, two women were injured following accidents near Long Beach within hours of each other.

In the first accident, around 8pm on Monday, a 51-year-old Olympia, WA woman was riding a 2014 Indian Chieftain motorcycle south on Highway 101 when they went to negotiate a curve, went into the gravel shoulder, and lost control.

The motorcycle struck a guardrail, ejecting the rider, sending both the bike and woman into the ditch.

That woman was transported to Ocean Beach Hospital before being transferred to Legacy Emanuel Hospital.

Less than an hour-and-a-half later, a 49-year-old Ridgefield, WA woman was driving on SR 103, just south of Cranberry Road, when she reached for an item inside her 2005 Ford Escape, allowing the vehicle to leave the road and strike a power pole.

The driver was transported to Ocean Beach Hospital for her injuries.

Drugs or alcohol were not involved in either accident.

Charges are pending.