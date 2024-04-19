Two Democrats file for Grays Harbor County Commissioner Position 2

Two candidates have filed with the Public Disclosure Commission to run for Grays Harbor County Commissioner for the position currently held by Commissioner Kevin Pine.

Both candidates have filed stating they are with the Democratic Party.

On April 10, Jerry Rajcich filed as a Democrat for the office. According to his LinkedIn profile, Rajcich is listed as a Community Health Specialist at Grays Harbor County Public Health, where he has held that job since 2021. Before that role, he is shown as serving as a Communicable Disease Investigator for the local agency. His profile lists that Rajcich received his Associate Degree at Grays Harbor College and his Bachelor in Community Health degree at Western Washington University.

On April 19, former State Representative Brian Blake filed with the PDC for the role as a Democrat. Blake served in the Washington State House of Representatives from 2002-2020, representing the 19th Legislative District. In a letter from Governor Jay Inslee to the National Marine Fisheries Service, Blake was listed as being an employee of Ocean Gold Seafoods while also serving as a Washington Commissioner on the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission. According to his LinkedIn profile, Blake earned an Associate in Science – Forestry Technology degree from Grays Harbor College and a Bachelor in Science Environmental Studies degree from Evergreen State College.

Commissioner Kevin Pine has made an indication to KXRO that he is considering not running for a second term in office.

The official Washington Candidate Filing period begins Monday, May 6 and ends Friday, May 10.

Both prospective candidates have been invited to speak about their decision to file with KXRO.

Rajcich scheduled an interview on Monday, May 13 at 8:40am and Blake on Monday, April 22 at 6:40am.

Both interviews will be posted to https://soundcloud.com/kxronews following our discussions.