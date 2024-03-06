Two arrests made in Aberdeen following anonymous tip to Grays Harbor Drug Task Force

Badge create by KXRO. Not actual logo or branding for GHDTF.

The Grays Harbor Drug Task Force shared that on February 29, 2024, at about 430pm, the task force along with the Aberdeen Police Department arrested a thirty-one-year-old transient Aberdeen male on outstanding Aberdeen warrants in the 300 block of E. State Street in Aberdeen.

According to Det. Sgt. Darrin King with the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force, on his arrest, the man was found to be in possession of approximately twenty-five grams of fentanyl powder and $1454.00 cash.

He was transported to the City of Aberdeen Jail and booked on the warrants.

The current estimated street value of the fentanyl powder confiscated is approximately $1400.00.

The Hoquiam Police Department’s Narcotics K-9 team of Sgt. Spaur and “Niko” also were called to assist.

Officials say that the team effort was conducted via an anonymous tip from the public on the male dealing fentanyl out of a van.

Another Aberdeen transient, a thirty-two-year-old male, was arrested on outstanding warrants as well during the incident and booked into the City of Aberdeen Jail.

The GHDTF is dedicated to the fight against drugs and relies heavily on the partnerships of citizens and other agencies to make our communities safer.

If you have information on Drug Dealers, you are asked to contact the Drug Task Force at 360-500-4141 or [email protected].