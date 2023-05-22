TRL Library Card Contest open to children ages 0-18

From June 1- July 15, library patrons ages 18 and under are invited to participate in designing 3 new library cards with original artwork for the Timberland Regional Library.

In September of 2022, 4 new library card designs were released in honor of “Library Card Sign-up Month”. This September, Timberland Regional Library plans to release 3 brand new designs using winning artwork submitted by their youngest patrons.

Submissions will be categorized into 3 age groups: 0-5, 6-11, and 12-18, allowing children of all ages to participate. This approach supports the library’s strategic direction of empowering children ages birth-five to build relationships with the library and their communities.

The following guidelines must be followed for entries to be considered:

1 entry of original artwork per patron. Avoid copyrighted images.

Library card space provided on entry form is utilized and form is left intact. Forms are provided in all 29 library branches and are also available on the TRL website to print at home.

Mediums such as: crayons, paint, markers and colored pencils may be used. Mediums not accepted: computer-generated images or materials such as glitter or glued items, soft /light pencil.

Entries must be submitted on or before July 15, 2023 to a Timberland Regional Library branch or uploaded TRL.org/Card-Contest following the digital submission guidelines.

Name should not be included in artwork.

The prompt: “Libraries Connect Us” is provided as inspiration for the artwork.

More specifically: “Libraries are not only about books, but about people and the connections made through the shared experience of learning and discovery. Libraries connect us to information, resources, people, ideas, and experiences.”

A winner will be chosen from each age group for a total of 3 new library cards. However, other artwork submitted may be used in various ways such as: van wraps, social media graphics, stickers, website, and other displays.

The Library Card Contest begins June 1st, the first day of the Summer Library Program (SLP).

While children are at the library picking up their forms or submitting their artwork, they can also participate in the summer program that the library hosts every year from June 1-August 31.

How to Enter:

Artwork may be hand-delivered or mailed to any Timberland Library branch, or uploaded using the form below after June 1.

Download a template to create your artwork. English | Spanish or download Large Template: English | Spanish