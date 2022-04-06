TRIO to Host Community Week at Grays Harbor College April 19, 20, and 21

TRIO at Grays Harbor College will host Community Week on April 19, 20, and 21 from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm each day.
The in-person events will take place in the HUB at GHC’s Aberdeen campus and will feature community organizations and employers.
Staff from GHC’s Student Support Center, counselors, and other areas of the college will also be on hand to answer questions and provide support.
The college says that the goal of Community Week is meant to increase awareness of organizations and employers in the local community, and to provide a chance for students and community members to connect with these opportunities.
Tuesday’s sessions will feature representatives from organizations providing food, healthcare, and housing support locally.
Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions will focus on career exploration and employment opportunities.
Felicia Mullins, Student Support Specialist with GHC’s TRIO, is the lead organizer of Community Week.
Mullins said, “I am so excited for Community Week and the chance to increase campus connection to the community. I hope this event helps us deepen our culture of supporting and connecting students to the resources they need to successfully complete their education.”
For more information about Community Week, call 360-538-4237 or email [email protected].