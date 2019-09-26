Traffic changes near Central Elementary School
Hoquiam, WA – Changes have come to the road in front of Central Elementary School in Hoquiam, but more changes could be coming.
The Hoquiam Police Department posted photos that were provided by the Department of Transportation of working being done in front of the school in downtown Hoquiam.
According to Chief Jeff Myers, the HPD graveyard sergeant saw DOT crews working to change the lane configuration on Emerson Ave at Simpson Ave in front of Central.
In his report, the change appears to be in response to concerns from the Hoquiam City Council and residents that safety was an issue for students after the DOT removed a traffic light placed above a crosswalk, reportedly to reduce ongoing maintenance costs.
Photos of the new lane configuration have traffic on Emerson Avenue moving to the left lane of Simpson instead of the right, with a section of the right lane now blocked to traffic.
Myers reports that it appears that there is a possibility of plastic posts or other markings being added to the blocked area to alert drivers of the change.
“HPD will be monitoring this change as we remind motorists that school zones are 20 mph when the yellow light is flashing.”