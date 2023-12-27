KXRO saw over one million views on locally focused content in 2023 between KXRO.com, as well as KXRO on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Users of KXRO and KXRO Newsradio on Facebook saw some similarities, although the articles and posts that saw the most engagement differed as each provide a different focus and audience.

We went through both the website and Facebook page to aggregate what the community was interested in. While there were differences between the two, a number of stories popped out.

While some regional stories were popular among the KXRO audience, it was the local stories that truly captured the attention of the Grays Harbor and Pacific counties.

The following stories are listed in order based on interactions between all online sources, impact on the local area, and were organized by KXRO;

Million Dollar Powerball ticket won in Aberdeen

Oaksridge Golf Course Closure Plans

Aberdeen Pizza Hut Closing

Accident deaths/injuries among local residents

Washington Record Mah Mahi caught off Grays Harbor

Schwan’s/Yelloh closure

Local deaths related to police/fire events

Skeletal remains identified as 2011 Missing Person

Gary Nelson Retirement

New stoplight at Chehalis River Bridge

Facebook Top Stories of 2023

Oaksridge Golf Course closing April 16 Oaksridge Golf Course is scheduled to close on April 16, according to the Chehalis Tribe. 23-mile detour used July 9-31 while crews remove fish passage barriers Local residents and anyone traveling along US 101 should plan for extended delays in July. Highway 101 between Aberdeen and Cosmopolis remains closed due to a police investigation. The road is closed from Schley to the Cosi/Aberdeen City line. Residents are asked to avoid the area and take Blue Slough as a detour. Grays Harbor College honors 16 students graduating with 4.0 GPAs 16 Grays Harbor College students graduated at the top of their class with 4.0 GPAs. Aberdeen Pizza Hut closing after this weekend The owner of the Pizza Hut in Aberdeen has confirmed that they will be closing the location at end-of-business on Sunday. Surplus adult hatchery steelhead planted in several local lakes Lakes in Grays Harbor and Pacific County are being stocked with hatchery steelhead for year-round fishing opportunities. Oaksridge Golf Course closure put on hold; will remain open through 2023 season The Oaksridge Golf Course will remain open through the end of the 2023 season, instead of closing this weekend. Habitat for Humanity hands over keys to first of three tiny homes The keys were handed over recently to the first of three tiny homes as part of a project from Habitat for Humanity of Grays Harbor. 7 days of clam digging run April 19-25; increased limits remain Clam diggers can return to local beaches for morning digs over the next week, with tentative dates in May moving into the afternoon. New stop light coming Tuesday at base of Chehalis River Bridge Drivers: Prepare for a stop light at the base of the Chehalis River Bridge in South Aberdeen. Pedestrians: Prepare for an easier and safer way to cross US 101 and SR 105.

KXRO.com Top Stories of 2023

Flooding and damage in Grays Harbor and Pacific counties covered under new Emergency Proclamation. https://www.kxro.com/gov-inslee-issues-another-emergency-proclamation-for-local-extreme-winter-weather-and-flooding A 21-year-old Aberdeen woman lost her life in an Oregon accident, according to Oregon State Police. https://www.kxro.com/oregon-accident-takes-life-of-aberdeen-woman/ The winner of the formerly unclaimed $1 million Powerball prize has come forward, but residents have a chance to win over a billion tonight. https://www.kxro.com/million-dollar-aberdeen-powerball-ticket-claimed-1-2-billion-drawing-tonight/ In a month, customers at Walmart locations in Washington will need to bring their own reusable bags or find other options as single-use plastic bags will be removed from stores. 16 Grays Harbor College students graduated at the top of their class with 4.0 GPAs. The approval of the fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits is said to be the final round, providing some relief over the summer months. https://www.kxro.com/washington-families-receive-last-round-of-pandemic-related-food-benefits-in-july-if-they-hadnt-already-in-june/ Surplus adult hatchery steelhead planted in several local lakes https://www.kxro.com/surplus-adult-hatchery-steelhead-planted-in-several-local-lakes/ Grays Harbor County will be holding a tax foreclosure sale on December 4 for properties behind in their taxes. These properties are from throughout the county. https://www.kxro.com/over-80-local-properties-included-in-december-tax-foreclosure-auction/ The owner of the Pizza Hut in Aberdeen has confirmed that they will be closing the location at end-of-business on Sunday. https://www.kxro.com/aberdeen-pizza-hut-closing-after-this-weekend/ A 19-year-old Aberdeen woman was found deceased on Sand Island after being reported missing following a kayaking trip. https://www.kxro.com/missing-kayaker-found-deceased-identified-as-aberdeen-woman/ Three local restaurants were included in the recent Seattle Met Magazine list of the best in the state. https://www.kxro.com/local-restaurants-featured-among-best-restaurants-in-washington/

According to Google Analytics data, users of KXRO content are split between the genders with just over 50% recorded as being female and just under 50% identifying as male. Age ranges are split with readers between 35 and 64 holding the highest totals, split among the generations fairly evenly. The vast majority of users visit our Facebook page and website by accessing it via a mobile device.

We look forward to what 2024 brings for Grays Harbor and Pacific counties, and will continue to serve as a conduit for information that is relevant to residents and visitors to Coastal Washington.