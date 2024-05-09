Top 3 alternatives for North Aberdeen Bridge move onto next steps

The City of Aberdeen held a public hearing Wednesday on the top three alternatives for the North Aberdeen Bridge Project.

The bridge, built in 1956, was deemed structurally deficient.

The project is in the middle of the alternatives analysis process to determine a preferred bridge alternative for design and construction.

The public hearing was scheduled to allow the community an opportunity to comment on the top 3 alternatives.

According to a report from the city, following public comments and input, the project team and stakeholder group reviewed and rated the original 10 alternatives and narrowed the focus down to the top 3 alternatives for further consideration.

These include:

Option 2a: Building a new bridge next to the existing structure, rehabilitating the southern portion of the existing bridge that holds historic value due to its connection to Kurt Cobain, and removing the northern portion.

Option 2b: Building a new bridge next to the existing structure for vehicles and rehabilitating the existing bridge for pedestrian and bicycle use only.

Option 3c: Build a new bridge in the same location, removing the existing bridge and repurposing portions for the Kurt Cobain Memorial Park.

The project team will evaluate opportunities to salvage and re-purpose bridge elements in the Kurt Cobain Memorial Park:

Additional open house opportunities are scheduled in June when the three alternatives are ranked, as well as during the design process.

A preferred alternative design is anticipated to be chosen in late June or early July.

The city received a $23.1 million federal grant for design, right-of-way, and construction toward addressing the deficiencies.

It was stated at the meeting, held at the Rotary Log Pavilion due to the City Hall elevator being down, that for the near future meetings would continue to be held at the pavilion as multiple other options are evaluated.