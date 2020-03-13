      Weather Alert

Timberland Regional Library Official Closure

Mar 13, 2020 @ 4:20pm

Submitted by Timberland Regional Library After considerable deliberation, the Timberland Regional Library Administration has decided to close all of its Library facilities to the public to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic 2019 (COVID-19). Stage Three: Library Closure Closure in effect Saturday, March 14 until at least Friday, April 24, 2020.  All […]

