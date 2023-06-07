Timberland Regional Library expands “Books by Mail” for greater access

The Timberland Regional Library is expanding parameters of the existing Library Mailout Program also known as, “Books by Mail” with the goal of improving customer service and inclusivity,

According to TRL, eligibility requirements for mailout services had previously included a physical disability or distance to a library exceeding 30 miles. However, these eligibility requirements are being extended to include anyone who is physically unable to get to the library due to lack of transportation, physical impairment, or otherwise have no means of receiving materials except by mail.

The updated Books by Mail Program has started, and includes return postage, allowing patrons to return their library materials at no cost.

Books and DVDs in the mailout program have a 5-week checkout window to allow for mailing time and can be renewed once if there are no holds on the item.

“TRL is always looking for ways to remove barriers and increase ease of access for our patrons. We are excited to expand our Mailout Service to get more library materials into the hands of our patrons,” says TRL Content & Access Director, Andrea Heisel.

To apply for this service, patrons can simply fill out the Books by Mail application on our website. The print application may be waived, however, if the applying patron speaks directly with a staff member in person or via our online chat/email during the setup process. Learn more and find the application at TRL.org/Books-by-Mail.