Timberland Regional Library asking for public input on their guiding statements
The Timberland Regional Library is asking local residents to make comments on the second draft of Timberland Regional Library’s vision, mission, values, and focus areas.
The Strategic Planning Committee refined the original concepts using the community and staff feedback was gathered from Community Check-ins held in each county, as well as the TRL Staff and Community surveys.
The survey asks participants if they feel that the local library system is correct in their defined goals as an organization.
In addition to this survey, there will be 5 more Community Check-ins (one in each county) to review the committee’s work.
All of the input gathered will be shared at the next Strategic Planning Committee on October 3rd.