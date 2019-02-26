Thrift City #28: Working It

Working inside or outside, you need some clothes you can get dirty in. That doesn’t mean you can’t look good doing it.

Everything Sunny is wearing was purchased at Aberdeen Thrift City.

Original Cost 50% Off Vest $12.99 $6.50 Flannel $6.99 $3.50 Jeans $5.99 $3.00 Heels $9.99 $5.00 Total $18.00

The old saying says, dress for the job you want and not for the job you have. Dress so you feel good doing whatever it is you do.

Discounts are available each day of the week at Aberdeen Thrift City, with;

50% off every Monday & Thursday

Tuesday is Senior Discount day. 50% off for seniors on Tuesdays.

Wednesday 30% off all day

Friday 50%-75% off colored tags

Bring in your receipt from your weekday purchase on Saturday and get 50% off your purchase!

Spend $20 or more than back on Sunday with your receipt and get 75% off clothing.

