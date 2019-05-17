Three State Parks “Free Days” coming in June

Olympia, WA – The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is inviting the public to enjoy three free days at state parks in June.

On free days, visitors don’t need a Discover Pass for day-use visits by vehicle.

The first free day is Saturday, June 1, in recognition of National Trails Day.

The next free day is Saturday, June 8, to celebrate National Get Outdoors Day and the third free day is Sunday, June 9, which is the second day of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s (WDFW) Free Fishing Weekend.

A Discover Pass will not be required on WDFW or Washington State Park lands throughout the Free Fishing Weekend but will be required on Department of Natural Resources (DNR) lands both days.

The free days are in keeping with legislation that created the Discover Pass.

The pass costs $30 annually or $10 for a one-day permit and is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, WDFW and the DNR.

The Discover Pass legislation provided that State Parks could designate up to 12 free days when the pass would not be required for day-use visits to state parks.

The free days apply only at state parks; the Discover Pass is still required on WDFW and DNR lands.

The remaining 2019 State Parks free days are:

Sunday, Aug. 25 — National Park Service Birthday

— National Park Service Birthday Saturday, Sept. 28 — National Public Lands Day

— National Public Lands Day Monday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

The Discover Pass provides daytime access to parks.

Overnight visitors in state parks are charged fees for camping and other overnight accommodations, and day access is included in the overnight fee.

For information about Discover Pass, visit www.DiscoverPass.wa.gov.