Three day clam dig opens February 1st

WDFW – Razor clam diggers can return to various ocean beaches for a three-day opening beginning Friday, Feb. 1.

State shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) approved the dig on evening low tides after marine toxin tests showed the clams are safe to eat. No digging will be allowed on any beach before noon.

The upcoming dig is approved on the following beaches, dates, and evening low tides:

Feb. 1; Friday; 4:48 p.m.; 0.2 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis

Feb. 2; Saturday; 5:28 p.m.; 0.0 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Feb. 3, Sunday; 6:04 p.m.; -0.1 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager, recommends that diggers hit the beach about an hour or two before low tide for the best results.

“Razor clams are relatively easy to dig, they are very good to eat, and they draw friends and families to some of the most beautiful coastlines and communities in the state,” said Ayres.

In order to ensure conservation of clams for future generations, WDFW sets tentative razor clam seasons that are based on the results from the annual coast-wide razor clam stock assessment and by considering harvest to date. WDFW authorizes each dig independently after getting the results of marine toxin testing.

WDFW has tentatively scheduled another dig for Feb. 15-21 pending results of future toxin tests. More information on planned digs can be found on WDFW’s razor clam webpage at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/ .

All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable 2018-19 fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license (starting at $9.70) to an annual combination fishing license, are available on WDFW’s website at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov and from license vendors around the state.

Under state law, diggers at open beaches can take 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.