Third case of COVID-19 confirmed in Grays Harbor
Grays Harbor, WA – The third case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Grays Harbor.
Grays Harbor Public Health tells KXRO that one new case of COVID-19 has been identified in Grays Harbor County.
They say that case investigation has reviewed the case and will continue to monitor.
According to their release, over the weekend, Grays Harbor Public Health Incident Management Team (IMT) remains prepared to respond if any additional cases are identified.
Grays Harbor Public Health says their Incident Management Team made progress on establishing a short-term isolation and quarantine facility.
Two sites have been identified to provide this resource within the community, other locations are also being considered for temporary housing as needed for healthcare workers and first responders.
The plan being developed in Grays Harbor will create a system that will allow for the rapid identification of individuals who need support to successfully isolate or quarantine.
In addition, it will provide for emergency housing options that will allow people to isolate or quarantine as needed.
The plan will also address issues such as transportation, cleaning, security, food, medical care, and other essential supports.
People who need support to isolate or quarantine can call Grays Harbor Public Health’s COVID-19 call center at (360) 964-1850 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Grays Harbor Public Health continues to work with local agencies to develop plans and processes focused on the objectives of prevention, information, early identification, and mitigation.
Grays Harbor Public Health and Grays Harbor Emergency Management continue to work to bring more medical supplies to our county.
This includes testing supplies for both hospitals as well as personal protective equipment supplies for all healthcare workers and first responders throughout Grays Harbor County.
Grays Harbor Public Health encourages every Grays Harbor County resident to do their part by following Governor Jay Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order.
They say if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, difficulty breathing) and have a regular healthcare provider, you should call your provider to ask about testing.
They add that if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, difficulty breathing ) and do not have a regular health care provider, you can call Grays Harbor Public Health’s COVID-19 call center at (360) 964-1850 and speak with a medical professional who can assess whether or not you meet criteria for testing.