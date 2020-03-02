      Weather Alert

The Ocean Shores Food Bank: A Helping Hand in Uncertain Times

Mar 2, 2020 @ 6:45am

Ocean Shores is a unique city that often comes together in a positive and supportive fashion. Such occasions include cultural events, the arts, learning opportunities, but also support for community members in need. The latter is well represented in the ongoing operations of the Ocean Shores Food Bank. The current day’s economy is rapidly mutating […]

The post The Ocean Shores Food Bank: A Helping Hand in Uncertain Times appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Also On KXRO
Rich D's Baked Clam Recipe
Volunteer Opportunities
2017/2018 Candidate Interviews
Man arrested for sexual assault on 12-year-old Hoquiam girl; police looking for other victims
Grays Harbor episode of American Pickers will air on September 9th