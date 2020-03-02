The Ocean Shores Food Bank: A Helping Hand in Uncertain Times
Ocean Shores is a unique city that often comes together in a positive and supportive fashion. Such occasions include cultural events, the arts, learning opportunities, but also support for community members in need. The latter is well represented in the ongoing operations of the Ocean Shores Food Bank. The current day’s economy is rapidly mutating […]
