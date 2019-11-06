2019 Election: The Mayors
The cites of Aberdeen, Hoquiam, and Ocean Shores could be getting new Mayors in 2020.
Following the release of the first results from the General Election, 27.78% of Grays Harbor voters turned out to vote and were counted as of Tuesday.
In local races, Aberdeen Mayor Eric Larson and Hoquiam Mayor Jasmine Dickhoff are both trailing in their races.
Councilman Pete Schave leads Larson by a margin of 54.56% to 44.8%, while Councilman Ben Winkelman leads Dickhoff 57.04% to 42.52%.
In Ocean Shores, Councilwoman Susan Conniry leads Mayor Crystal Dingler 50.3% to 49%. The difference in this race is only 30 votes as of Tuesday.
Cosmopolis Councilman Kyle Pauley is ahead after the Tuesday counts, leading Steve Davis 60.4% to 39.3%.
Westport Mayor Rob Bearden leads challenger Joseph Whitmore 73.2% to 26.2%.
In McCleary, Brenda Orffer leads challenger Jeffery “Big” Prowse following initial results, 59.76% to 40.24%. Orffer was previously a Councilwoman before being selected to replace former Mayor Brent Schiller when he resigned in 2018.
In total, 12,498 voters were counted as of Tuesday night.
Current Results
https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/current/graysharbor/