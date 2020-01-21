Telephone Town Hall from 19th District Democrats
Senator Dean Takko and Representative Brian Blake will hold a telephone town hall this week.
The 19th District Democrat legislators announced that they are inviting questions from local residents on Thursday.
During the telephone town hall on January 23, 2020 starting at 6 pm, the lawmakers will be open to input from the people they represent.
In a release, Senator Takko said “The 19th District is huge, and we’ve found that town halls by telephone are convenient and save folks the long drive to Aberdeen or Longview or Olympia to talk to their lawmakers. This is another way to keep in touch.”
Representative Blake said that due to the shorter 60 day Legislative session, they chose to hold the telephone town hall early in the year.
On Thursday at 6 pm, calls will go out to thousands of landline telephones throughout the 19th Legislative District.
If you do not receive the call, you can still participate by dialing 877-229-8493 and using ID Code 116278.
Those on the call will be able to press *3 at any time during the town hall to ask a question.
Alternatively, residents can also live-stream the telephone town hall:
- Go to the Vekeo channel for teh lawmakers and sign up now to be called when the event begins. (You can also use that link to sign up for future telephone town halls, and to listen to past events.)
- Or, visit this page on Thursday at 6 pm to listen in and ask questions.
The town hall will last until 7 p.m.