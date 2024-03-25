T-Mobile Gives Baseball Fans a Secret New Way to Watch Baseball as Free MLB.TV Returns

To celebrate another year of free MLB.TV for customers, T-Mobile is launching a Secret Baseball Button — giving fans a way to enjoy alllll the baseball they want while at the office this season

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS):









What’s the news: Just in time for MLB Opening Day, T-Mobile is bringing free MLB.TV back for customers starting tomorrow, March 26 through Monday, April 1 with T-Mobile Tuesdays in the T Life app. To celebrate, the Un-carrier is unveiling the Secret Baseball Button, a custom device that lets people in the office watch baseball all day long without getting caught by a random “pop-in” from their boss. And the best part? Anyone (T-Mobile customer or not!) can enter for a chance to win their own button until March 31.

Just in time for MLB Opening Day, T-Mobile is bringing free MLB.TV back for customers starting tomorrow, March 26 through Monday, April 1 with T-Mobile Tuesdays in the T Life app. To celebrate, the Un-carrier is unveiling the Secret Baseball Button, a custom device that lets people in the office watch baseball all day long without getting caught by a random “pop-in” from their boss. And the best part? Anyone (T-Mobile customer or not!) can enter for a chance to win their own button until March 31. Why it matters: Only T-Mobile customers get a free year-long subscription to MLB.TV (a $149.99 value), but too often things like a job (ugh!) get in the way of unlimited baseball watching. Until now. The Secret Baseball Button is a Bluetooth device that connects to a laptop, allowing fans to discreetly switch from baseball to “work” with the literal click of a button.

Only T-Mobile customers get a free year-long subscription to MLB.TV (a $149.99 value), but too often things like a job (ugh!) get in the way of unlimited baseball watching. Until now. The Secret Baseball Button is a Bluetooth device that connects to a laptop, allowing fans to discreetly switch from baseball to “work” with the literal click of a button. Who it’s for: T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Home Internet and Business customers and baseball fans across the country.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year … Baseball is back! For the ninth straight season, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced today that customers can get their free MLB.TV subscriptions starting tomorrow, March 26 — just in time to catch Opening Day on Thursday, March 28. To celebrate the return of baseball and one of its most popular customer perks, the Un-carrier also announced the debut of its new “Secret Baseball Button” — a first-of-its-kind, limited-run device that lets fans watch all the baseball they want, without worrying about distractions like getting caught at the office. And anyone, T-Mobile customer or not, can enter for a chance to win their own Secret Baseball Button starting today through Sunday, March 31 at SecretBaseballButton.com.

“T-Mobile customers love baseball — they streamed a record high of 52 million hours of MLB.TV last season! — so we wanted to do something special this year to ensure they can enjoy their free MLB.TV and all that baseball … with a simple tap of the Secret Baseball Button,” said Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy and Products, T-Mobile. “And this is just one of the many perks T-Mobile customers get JUST for being customers. On top of free MLB.TV, customers have access to free Apple TV+, Hulu and Netflix and more with our value-loaded plans — in addition to the exclusive benefits and VIP experiences they get with Magenta Status.”

The Secret Baseball Button lets users seamlessly switch between baseball and “work” by connecting to a PC via Bluetooth. One click of the button and MLB.TV pops up in the computer’s default web browser. Another click, and a new tab that looks like a video call takes over the screen to provide the appearance of “working hard.” Click again, and it’s back to baseball (and likely hardly working for some). It’s an MLB fan’s dream.

Beginning today, anyone — T-Mobile customer or not — can visit SecretBaseballButton.com and enter for a chance to win a button. But hurry, the sweepstakes closes March 31.

Free MLB.TV for Un-carrier Customers

Starting tomorrow, March 26 and through April 1, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Home Internet and Small Business customers can snag a free MLB.TV subscription ($149.99 value) via T-Mobile Tuesdays in the T Life app.

MLB.TV delivers both home and away broadcast feeds, with live and on-demand access to every out-of-market regular season game, and every in-market regular season game available on demand. Fans can catch games on their favorite supported devices and enjoy live game DVR controls to pause and rewind the action in HD.

More Perks with Magenta Status

MLB.TV is just one part of the awesome suite of benefits that T-Mobile customers can get just for choosing America’s leading 5G network. With Magenta Status, T-Mobile customers can get exclusive new discounts and experiences with the biggest brands like Hilton, Hertz and Dollar. This is on top of allllll the perks customers already have access to with T-Mobile’s value-packed plans including the best entertainment bundle in wireless included on Go5G Next, with free streaming subscriptions adding up to $35/month in savings (again that’s free MLB.TV and Apple TV+, Hulu and Netflix on Us!), free in-flight Wi-Fi, free international high-speed data, freebies with T-Mobile Tuesdays and so much more. JUST for being customers.

More information on MLB.TV for T-Mobile customers can be found at www.t-mobile.com/benefits/mlb.

And more information about the Secret Baseball Button can be found at www.secretbaseballbutton.com.

Follow @TMobileNews on X, formerly known as Twitter, to stay up to date with the latest company news.

MLB.TV: Customers w/qualifying service must access T-Mobile Tuesdays in T Life app to sign up for MLB.TV between 3/26-4/1/24; see blackout details & other restrictions. TM/© 2024 MLB. Secret Baseball Button: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be US legal resident of the US/DC and Puerto Rico, 18+ (19+ AL&NE). Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Promotion begins 12:00:00 AM ET on 3/25/24 and ends 11:59:59 PM ET on 3/31/24. See Official Rules at https://secretbaseballbutton.com for prizing, odds, and details. Sponsor T-Mobile USA, Inc. Best Bundle in Wireless: Receive Hulu (With Ads), Netflix Standard with ads, Apple TV+, and MLB.TV while you maintain a qualifying Go5G Next line in good standing. Additional terms apply; see details at T-Mobile.com/streaming.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com

Contacts

Media



T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations



[email protected]

Investor Relations



T-Mobile US, Inc.



[email protected]

https://investor.t-mobile.com