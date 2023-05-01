T-Mobile Celebrates Small Business Month with Big Savings on Internet Bundle

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–It’s Small Business Week — but the Un-carrier is celebrating Small Businesses ALL MONTH LONG! Starting today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is offering big savings with the Better Choice Bundle. This bundle delivers tools small businesses need to bring teams together and keep things running smoothly, including T-Mobile 5G Business Internet on America’s largest 5G network with a business-grade router that takes minutes to set up; and T-Mobile Dialpad for Business collaboration tools including voice solutions (VoIP), video conferencing and messaging. Plus, small businesses get a $100 virtual pre-paid card for each new business internet line (up to five) they add in May.

The Better Choice Bundle starts at just $65 a month with no annual contracts, leasing or installation fees ― so small businesses can save over 30% compared to Big Cable.

To make it even easier to switch and save, T-Mobile will pay off early termination fees (up to $750 via virtual prepaid card) when a small business says good-bye to their current internet provider and signs up for T-Mobile Business Internet! And joining the T-Mobile family with a Business Internet line comes with Price Lock Guarantee, which means T-Mobile won’t raise your rate for internet. Ever.

T-Mobile also has small businesses covered with existing solutions like:

To get the Better Choice Bundle and find out how T-Mobile is celebrating small businesses, go to https://www.t-mobile.com/business/small-midsize-business/bundles.

To learn more about T-Mobile for Business, visit www.t-mobile.com/business/small-midsize-business.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Limited-time offers; subject to change. Over 30% savings vs. comparable regular rate bundles with fixed Internet and a unified communications service. Features differ. Price Lock Guarantee: Exclusions like taxes and fees apply. Does not apply to Dialpad service (suite of collaboration tools). Price Lock guarantees accounts with qualifying service can keep their regular monthly rate plan price for new lines of fixed-wireless internet data; excludes taxes/fees, select limited-time promotions, per-use charges, third-party services, devices and network management practices. 5G Business Internet not available in all areas. During congestion, Business Internet customers may notice speeds lower than other customers due to data prioritization. Plus taxes & fees for accounts currently paying for a T-Mobile wireless line with additional taxes & fees or accounts with 13+ lines: Monthly Regulatory Programs (RPF) & Telco Recovery Fee (TRF) totaling $1.40 per data only line ($0.12 for RPF & $1.28 for TRF) apply; taxes/fees approx. 3-12% of bill. For use only at location provided at activation. If canceling service, return gateway or pay up to $750. $100 Virtual Card: Allow 12 weeks. Register code within 30 days of activating qualifying new Business Internet line. If you have cancelled Internet lines in past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. No cash access & expires in 6 months. $750 ETF: Allow 8 weeks. Qualifying credit and new Business Internet service required. No cash access & expires in 6 months. Submit proof of ETF & 90+ days in good standing w/ ISP within 60 days of new Internet service activation and be active and in good standing when processed. We might ask for more information. One offer per eligible address; max 5/account. For mobile voice plans, during congestion, heavy data users (>50GB/mo. for most plans) and customers choosing lower-prioritized plans may notice lower speeds than other customers; see plan for details. Video typically streams in SD.

