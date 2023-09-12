Summit Pacific Peak Health Wellness Fair taking place this weekend

Summit Pacific Medical Center will be hosting the annual Peak Health Wellness Fair in Elma at their Wellness Center on Saturday, Sept. 16th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event, which is free for the public, will feature more than thirty exhibitors, health screenings, giveaways and more.

The hospital tells KXRO that event highlights include a children’s bike rodeo, free bike helmets, free vision exams and blood pressure checks, and a chance to blend your own smoothie on our blender bike!

Dr. Hugh Nymeyer, a board-certified dermatologist who practices at Olympic Dermatology and Laser Clinic in Olympia, Washington, will be offering free skin cancer screenings during the Peak Health Wellness Fair. Screenings are open to everyone; however, you must pre-register by calling 360-346-2297. Appointments will be available until all time slots are filled.

To schedule an appointment or to learn more information, contact Ashleigh Gleeson, Events and Community Programs Coordinator for Summit Pacific Medical Center at 360-346-2297. More information about Dr. Nymeyer and Olympic Dermatology and Laser Clinic can be found at olympicdermatology.com.

Peak Health 5k Family Fun Run & Walk

Prior to the Wellness Fair, there will be the Peak Health 5k Family Fun Run & Walk with check-in starting at 8:30 a.m. All levels of runners and walkers are welcome to join the route from the Wellness Center parking lot through Elma.

Free registration is available online summitpacificmedicalcenter.org or by calling Ashleigh Gleeson, Events and Community Programs Coordinator, at 360-346-2297.