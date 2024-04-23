Summit Pacific partners with Connections to raise awareness of child abuse and neglect prevention

Summit Pacific Medical Center tells KXRO that in observance of National Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month in April, some of their providers engaged in specialized training facilitated by Connections, a Center for Healthy Families, dedicated to family preservation and abuse prevention.

According to a release, the training session covered a range of topics, including recognizing physical and behavioral indicators, navigating reporting protocols, and understanding the services and support offered by Connections and other agencies in Grays Harbor for children and families in crisis.

“Every child deserves to grow up in a safe and nurturing environment, free from the threat of abuse and neglect. However, the harsh reality is that far too many children continue to suffer from these egregious crimes. National Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of safeguarding the well-being of our children and working together to prevent and address child abuse and neglect in all its forms.”

Summit Pacific says that they recognize the importance of equipping healthcare providers with the knowledge and resources necessary to identify and respond to instances of abuse and neglect.

“We are pleased to partner with Connections to address this critical issue,” said Dr. Marcus Heisler, physician at Summit. “Healthcare providers play a pivotal role in safeguarding the well-being of children, and by enhancing our capacity to identify and report abuse and neglect, we can make a significant impact in protecting our community’s most vulnerable members.”

National Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month serves as a reminder of the responsibility shared in protecting children from harm. Through collaborative efforts and education, we can create a safer and more supportive environment for all children to thrive.

“As part of our commitment to raising awareness during National Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month, Summit Pacific providers, employees, and Connections representatives, under the watchful eyes of Louie, the highly trained facilities dog whose job it is to be a calming influence in tough times, and a loving friend when victims need one, adorned our premises with blue pinwheels, the national symbol for child abuse prevention.”