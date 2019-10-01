Stealing wood from national forestland leads to arrests for two men
Olympic National Forest, WA – Two former Hood Canal area residents are under arrest on an indictment charging eight federal felonies related to their scheme to steal the wood of big leaf maple trees from Olympic National Forest.
U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran issued a statement saying that the indictment alleges that between April and August 2018, Justin Andrew Wilke and Shawn Edward Williams felled and sold publicly-owned maple trees and that in August 2018, the defendants started a forest fire when they set fire to a bee’s nest in a tree they were trying to unlawfully harvest from the National Forest land.
That fire – known as “The Maple Fire” – burned more than 3,300 acres between August and November 2018 and cost approximately $4.5 million to contain.
According to the indictment, the defendants traveled into areas of the Olympic National Forest to scout for big leaf maple trees that might contain ‘figured’ wood – wood that is highly prized for musical instruments.
The men looked for maple trees they could steal in areas around Elk Lake and Lena Lake, cutting trees and taking blocks of wood and selling them to a lumber mill in Tumwater. They had reportedly told the mill owner that they had permits to harvest on private land, when in fact it had been illegally cut and stolen from the National Forest.
In August 2018, the men found a tree that contained a bee’s nest, and after unsuccessfully using wasp killer, the men decided to kill the bees by burning the nest. Wilke poured gasoline on the nest and lit it on fire, trying to unsuccessfully put the fire out with water bottles.
Wilke is charged with eight federal felonies: Conspiracy; two counts of depredation of public property; theft of public property; trafficking in unlawfully harvested timber; attempted trafficking in unlawfully harvested timber; setting timber afire; and using fire in furtherance of a felony. Williams is charged with conspiracy, depredation of government property, and attempted trafficking in unlawfully harvested timber.
Conspiracy, setting timber afire, and trafficking in unlawfully harvested timber are each punishable by up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Theft of public property and depredation of government property are punishable by up to ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Using fire in furtherance of a felony is punishable by a mandatory ten-year sentence of imprisonment.
The charges contained in the indictment are only allegations. A person is presumed innocent unless and until he or she is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
The case was investigated by the United States Forest Service. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Seth Wilkinson and Will Dreher.