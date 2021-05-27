State restrictions further lifting for spectator events
On Wednesday, Gov. Inslee approved an update to the guidance documents for spectator events that works to bring these events in line with other occupancy restrictions in Phase 3 of the Healthy Washington – Roadmap to Recovery plan.
Under the new spectator events guidance, effective immediately, a number of changes are instituted:
- The occupancy percentage for outdoor venues is increased from 25% to 50%, the cap of 9,000 spectators will remain in place.
- The requirement for a separate entrance/exit for vaccinated spectators is removed.
Under the current guidance, spectator events include stadiums, motorsports racetracks, rodeos, and similar venues with ticketed individual designated seating capability.
Each facility must have a plan for handling congestion to reduce crowding at entrance and exits, parking facilities, stairs and elevators, and any areas where lines form.
In unvaccinated sections, tickets may be sold in groups of up to 15. No social distancing is required for members of the same group. Each group of up to 15 spectators must be 6 feet away from other groups unless they’re seated in a vaccinated only section.
Read the full spectator guidance here.
See all reopening guidance here.