State Parks to hold in-person public meeting in Menlo

Washington State Parks has invited the public to an open house to learn more about new trail access and parking for the Willapa Hills Trail at Menlo.
The meeting will be held in-person on Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 6:30 – 8 pm at the Willapa Valley High School in Menlo.
State Parks planners will seek public input about a proposed trailhead and parking lot at Menlo in Pacific County.
The proposed trailhead would be located within the boundaries of the Willapa Hills State Park Trail right-of-way on the north side of State Route 6, next to the Menlo Store.
Planners will also discuss access, landscaping and design.
BACKGROUND:
The 56-mile Willapa Hills Trail has been developed to a point about 27 miles west of Chehalis in Pacific County and from South Bend five miles east to Raymond. The trail passes Rainbow Falls State Park 16 miles west of Chehalis where trail users can camp.
The proposed Menlo Trailhead is located seven miles east of the paved trail terminus at Raymond and 22.5 miles west of the nearest trail access at Pe Ell. The project is part of a long-term commitment by State Parks to develop a contiguous trail for recreational use.
For more information, please contact parks planner Michael Hankinson at [email protected].
About Willapa Hills State Park Trail
A former railroad line, the trail is 56 miles long and aligned east/west between Chehalis in Lewis County and South Bend in Pacific County. Approximately 27 miles of the trail are open for non-motorized recreational use. Typical trail activities include hiking, biking and equestrian use, which provide countless opportunities for wildlife viewing, sightseeing and fitness.
Learn more about the trail: http://parks.state.wa.us/1023/Willapa-Hills-Trail