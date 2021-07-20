State Parks Boating Program shares tips for paddlesport safety

The Washington State Parks Boating Program wants paddlers to have fun – and be safe – on the water.
Paddle Safe Week runs through July 24.
The campaign encourages people to learn about safe paddling practices and how to put them to use on the water this summer and year-round.
“We encourage people to educate themselves and to always carry proper gear,” said Rob Sendak, Boating Program manager. “Education helps paddlers develop sharp decision making skills that could save their life or that of a friend or loved one.”
For the fourth year in a row, Gov. Jay Inslee has issued a proclamation declaring Paddle Safe Week.
Why is paddlesport safety so important?
Here are the top ten safety tips recommended by the Boating Program: