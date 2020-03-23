State campgrounds close through April
Washington campgrounds are closed until April 30, although some day use areas and trails remain open.
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission (Parks), Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the closure of all state campgrounds across Washington to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Campgrounds will remain closed through April 30.
The closure includes roofed accommodations like cabins and yurts.
No new campers will be allowed into Parks, WDFW, or DNR lands beginning Monday, March 23. Current campers will be phased out following instructions from land officials.
Day use areas and trails remain open. Due to the volume of people visiting Washington’s ocean beaches, we are asking the public to avoid those areas. People should continue to practice social distancing when recreating outdoors.
State Parks
Campers who have state parks reservations through April 30 will be notified and offered a full refund. Visitors can find the latest information about State Park operations at parks.state.wa.us/COVID19.
Department of Fish and Wildlife
Although camping is not allowed, WDFW wildlife areas and water access areas remain open for public use at this time. However, due to theft and increased usage of their restrooms, visitors should plan to bring their own hand sanitizer and toilet paper. For the latest information about WDFW operations, visit wdfw.wa.gov/about/covid-19-updates .
Department of Natural Resources
DNR’s camping will be closed to dedicated camping areas and dispersed camping or camping outside of designated camp sites. For the most up-to-date information for DNR lands, visit dnr.wa.gov/recreation.