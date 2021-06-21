Stage 1 Water Emergency in Ocean Shores

The City of Ocean Shores is under a Stage 1 Water Emergency effective Monday, June 21st.
In a statement from the city, the Stage 1 Water Emergency is intended to identify an anticipated water shortage.
This announcement is in addition to requests from city leaders in Lake Oswego and Tigard in Oregon and Anacortes in Washington who are also among the communities asking residents to reduce their water use during a chlorine shortage, according to the Associated Press.
AP states that the Oregon shortage occurred after a power outage earlier this month at the Westlake chemical facility in Longview, the main provider of chlorine for Oregon.
The City of Ocean Shores tells KXRO that in this case, a critical chemical supplier for disinfection of drinking water in Ocean Shores has notified customers of an expected inability to meet demand due to manufacturing limitations.
The notice is intended to raise awareness that if the City consumes the on-hand supply of disinfection material, the Washington State Department of Health will likely require the City to issue a Boil Water Notice, which will change how customers use drinking water, although it does not mean that the City will not be able to produce and deliver water.
The City’s on-hand supply is limited and expected to last for approximately 30 days.
The City of Ocean Shores is asking both residential and commercial customers to be more aware of their water usage as this event unfolds. City staff has been informed that product manufacturing is expected to resume at the end of June, but staff does not have confirmation of when the next material order will be filled.
Depending on the usage rate of the on-hand supply and product availability, the City anticipates moving to a Stage 2 Water Emergency near the beginning of July. A Stage 2 Water Emergency is a serious water shortage and identifies that voluntary reductions in usage is necessary. It is important to note that as water usage decreases, the on-hand supply will last longer, buying valuable time and potentially staving off a Boil Water requirement.
At this time, there are no health or safety risks.
The Stage 1 notice is intended to provide information for the general public regarding the immediate benefits of water conservation. Water conservation tips can be found in the City’s Annual Water Quality Report. Additional conservation tips may be made by the City as this emergency continues.
For more information regarding this information, please contact Nick Bird at (360) 940-7542.