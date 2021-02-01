SR 109 opens following slide; closed hours later due to new slide
On Saturday, SR 109 reopened to traffic following the landslide that blocked both lanes. On Sunday, it closed again following another slide.
Just a few short hours after reopening, Washington State Department of Transportation crews have again closed State Route 109 west of Hoquiam at milepost 3.
Following a large-scale clean-up effort, State Route 109 near Grays Harbor Boulevard was reopened the evening of Saturday, Jan. 30.
The detour using Powell Road, Ocean Beach Road, US 101 and the SR 109 Spur was also removed at that time.
Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews had closed the highway Sunday, Jan. 17 after a 300-foot long 90-foot-deep slide spilled onto the highway – closing both lanes of travel.
Through an emergency contract, Brumfield Construction Inc. crews cleared more than 30,000 tons of soil and woody debris from the site.
During the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 31 however, small rocks and debris from the hillside fell onto the highway.
The highway remains closed until further notice and the detour has been placed back in operation.
WSDOT geotechnical engineers will make further recommendations.