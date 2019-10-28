SR 109/Lonngren Pass closure coming Oct 30/31
Hoquiam, WA – Closures are coming near Halloween to the SR 109 Spur in Hoquiam.
The Washington State Department of Transportation tells KXRO that anyone planning to travel through the SR 109 spur, also known as Lonngren Pass, should plan for back-to-back daytime closures of the roadway later this month.
On Wednesday, October 30 & Thursday, October 31 there will be full closures from 7am to 4pm on the spur.
During this time, crews will be performing maintenance work and preparing for the winter storm season.
The SR 109 Spur will close to all traffic between US 101 and SR 109:
Detours will be in place.
The pass was named after George Lonngren, who died in 2006, the day after his 89th birthday. The spur road intended, according to John Larson with the Polson Museum, as a truck route but never saw the expected traffic due to declining forestry work.
As discovered by KXRO, currently the City of Hoquiam Government Comprehensive Use Plan has the pass listed as; Longren Pass, Longrenn’s Pass, and Lundgren Pass.
None of which are correct.