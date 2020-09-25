SR 107 Bridge begins full weekend closure today
A full weekend closure of the Chehalis River Bridge outside Montesano starts today and runs through Monday.
The Washington State Department of Transportation is reminding any drivers looking to travel through SR 107 that work to renovate the 1950’s era Chehalis River Bridge requires a complete closure to all traffic.
Starting this evening, the bridge will close to traffic and will remain closed until 6am on Monday, September 28.
Crews will switch traffic from one side of the bridge onto the newly constructed portion, and adjust the concrete barrier and temporary traffic signal as they start work on the other side.
The changes require traffic, including emergency vehicles, to be off the bridge and away from heavy machinery.
SR 107 Chehalis River Bridge Closure Details:
- 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, to 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28
- Future weekend closures will be announced in advance as they are scheduled. Two additional weekend closures remain.
Travelers will be detoured via US 101 through Cosmopolis – a roughly 10-mile detour.
While travelers will detour via US 101 through Cosmopolis, WSDOT would like to remind travelers that Grays Harbor County Roads Department is also conducting pavement repairs along Blue Slough Road through late fall, a popular cut through between both highways during this time.
The bridge rehabilitation project, which has been underway since spring 2019, replaces deteriorating timber that supports the roadway leading up to the bridge, installs modern safety rails and repaints the entire steel structure to protect against corrosion.
WSDOT crews are making good progress on the bridge rehabilitation and expect to have work wrapped up late spring 2021.