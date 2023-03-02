Speeding and icy roads lead to East County accident

An accident outside Brady sent a Montesano woman to the hospital this week.

According to a report from the Washington State Patrol, a 57-year-old Montesano woman was driving on Highway 12 between Montesano and Brady when she lost control of her 2003 Toyota Pickup on the icy road.

When she slid sideways, she struck the back of a 2016 Peterbilt with trailer driven by a 48-year-old Hoquiam man, totaling her vehicle.

The woman was injured in the accident and transported to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital.

The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured, although his truck and trailer both had reportable damage.

The Montesano woman was cited for Negligent Driving in the Second Degree for driving too fast for the conditions.