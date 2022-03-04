South Bend School District look to fill board vacancy

The South Bend School District is in need of a new Director to fill a vacant position on their board.
In a notice posted to their website, the district states that they are looking for a person to fill a vacant Board of Directors position in District 1.
Dave Eastham had been elected to that seat in the 2019 election.
The reason behind the vacancy was not released.
Applications are being accepted to fill the seat for the remainder of the term to November 2022.
In order to qualify for the position, residents must be a registered voter over the age of 18 and live within District 1 of the South Bend School District.
An application has also been posted to the website.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact Superintendent Jon Tienhaara at 360-875-6041.
Applications are due no later than 2:00 PM, March 10, 2022..