South Beach Citizens Academy starting in June; residents invited to participate

The City of Westport and the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Department are working in partnership to host a South Beach Citizens Academy.
The purpose of the academy is to inform residents about the aspects of law enforcement and the criminal justice system, by learning alongside local agencies.
The academy is designed to give the attendees exposure as to the reasons why police respond to various situations in a particular way and how they ultimately handle these situations.
Attendees will learn about selected police units and will participate in practical applications that demonstrate several aspects of the job.
Attendees will learn the many facets of the Criminal Justice System and how police interact with the court system.
“We believe the academy experience will be a pleasant introduction to the role of policing and its role in society. Attendees will gain a greater understanding of the safety procedures required in policing and will learn some of the techniques used in addressing crime in their communities.”
The Citizen’s Academy is a 12 week program that begins on June 7th and runs through September 20. Classes will be held on Tuesday nights from 6:30-9:30PM at a location to be determined in the City of Westport. There is a possibility for a Saturday class from 0900 AM to 3:00 PM.
Attendance is not required at all meetings but it is encouraged.
Examples of potential classes include:
To Apply:
Applications and information can be obtained by contacting:
The Westport Police Department at 360-268-9197 or by email at: [email protected]
The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office at 360-249-3711 or by email at: [email protected]