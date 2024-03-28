Sound the Alarm event to install free smoke alarms in Aberdeen; volunteers needed

The Aberdeen Fire Department and the Red Cross will work together to hold an event to install smoke alarms in local homes, and they are asking for volunteers to assist.

The American Red Cross is holding the Sound the Alarm event in Aberdeen on April 6th and April 13th.

This event is designed to make homes safer by installing working smoke alarms in the buildings.

The Red Cross says that Sound the Alarm is the action element of the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign that began in 2014 with a goal to reduce death and injury from fires in the home by equipping smoke detectors.

They say that home fires claim around 2,200 lives each year, and two-thirds of them are in homes that lack an alarm.

“Having a working smoke alarm can cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half.”

According to Aberdeen Fire Services Specialist Mitch Housden, the event will have different focuses over the two weekends.



This event will have a specific focus area within Aberdeen, according to Housden



The alarms are free of charge and will be installed by volunteers, with more.

“Without volunteers, this event would not be possible.”

If you are interested in volunteering to help make this a successful event please visit https://volunteerconnection.redcross.org/… or contact [email protected].