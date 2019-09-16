Smells from Cosmo Specialty Fibers could come during work
Familiar, yet unpleasant smells could be coming from Cosmopolis soon.
Cosmo Specialty Fibers issued a release saying that their annual maintenance work is scheduled for the week of September 23.
During this work, they say that possible odor issues could occur.
During the annual work, Cosmo will be conducting a maintenance outage that include inspection of the wastewater treatment plant.
They say that there is a possibility of odors emanating from the treatment plant while it is down for inspection.
They say that they will maintain continuous air monitors in the area and the data from these monitors will be reviewed daily.
The treatment plant will be refilled as soon as the inspection is complete.