      Weather Alert

Smartsheet Achieves AWS Government Competency Status

Sep 10, 2019 @ 12:23pm
BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), a leading cloud-based platform for work execution, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Government Competency status. This designation recognizes that Smartsheet has developed innovative technology and solutions that leverage AWS services to address the specific security needs of the U.S. Federal Government. Achieving the AWS Government Competency differentiates Smartsheet as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member
Also On KXRO
Man arrested for sexual assault on 12-year-old Hoquiam girl; police looking for other victims
Grays Harbor episode of American Pickers will air on September 9th
WSDOT sign "fixed" by Nirvana fan
Remaining Levee Lumber items up for auction for limited time
Aberdeen approves temporary overnight shelter on city property