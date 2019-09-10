Smartsheet Achieves AWS Government Competency Status
BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), a leading cloud-based platform for work execution, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Government Competency status. This designation recognizes that Smartsheet has developed innovative technology and solutions that leverage AWS services to address the specific security needs of the U.S. Federal Government. Achieving the AWS Government Competency differentiates Smartsheet as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member