‘Showcase Grays Harbor’ returning after over 5 years; registration open now

Showcase Grays Harbor returns in September, following a six-year hiatus.

Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. (GGHI) announced the return of the local tour, with the trip bringing residents to the South Beach area for a day-long event taking place on Friday, September 15, 2023.

GGHI says that Showcase Grays Harbor was first launched in 2000 to offer residents an opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at various businesses and sites throughout the county that are normally inaccessible to community members.

The returning program this year will begin in Aberdeen with those on the tour boarding buses at the Grays Harbor College before traveling to tour the South Beach area.

Showcase will feature a tour of Coast Guard Station Grays Harbor to see demonstrations by the crew, a presentation about the proposed Westport Links golf course project, a talk from the South Beach Historical Society to learn the local area history, and a tour of the Westport Marina with the Port of Grays Harbor.

Along with the tour, those participating will be able to sample locally caught seafood, provided by WEfish and Westport’s Fresh Catch, alongside presentations on the commercial fishing culture and industry.

“The GGHI Staff, Board, and Showcase Committee, made up of local business leaders, are thrilled to bring this event back to the Harbor,” stated Lynnette Buffington, GGHI CEO. “This is truly an event unlike any other providing an unparalleled view into some of the most important industries in the region. We look forward to highlighting South Beach this year and are working to put together a fantastic lineup of site visits.”

Registration is required.

Visit the official event page at https://rb.gy/uyxjx for additional details on what to expect as well as purchase your ticket.

The cost is $65 per person, registration closes August 24 at noon.

Sponsorship opportunities can be viewed and purchased on the official event page. Contact the GGHI office at (360) 532-7888 or email [email protected] with any questions.