Shop with a Cop continues in 2020 at APD; looks much different than normal
Shop with a Cop is still happening in Aberdeen, but it looks a lot different this year.
The Aberdeen Police Department announced that despite the large event that normally occurs with law enforcement from throughout the area having to be cancelled for the year, they are still finding a way to give back to local families in need.
The police department is asking for the community’s help providing for five local families.
A giving tree has been placed within the Aberdeen Police Department lobby that features ornaments that members of the public can take, purchase the items, and bring them back to be distributed for the holidays.
“This has been a difficult year for a lot of people and we are thrilled to get to help some of our local families in need.”
If residents want to participate, but are unable to come in, they can message APD on Facebook or contact the Department through their main office and they can send you one of the needs.
Monetary donations are also accepted, and all funds will go towards purchasing needs for the families.