Second suspect found guilty in Oakville equipment theft

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office provided an update on an Oakville equipment theft from 2022 after a second suspect was found guilty.

On June 6, 2022 Grays Harbor County deputies were dispatched to the Oakville School after a contractor who was working at the school notified authorities that his company’s $80,000 John Deere skid steer was stolen from the location overnight.

The agency says that earlier this month, 43-year-old Jonathon Delo of Longview, was found guilty by a Grays Harbor County Jury for theft in the first degree.

Delo’s accomplice, 38-year-old Joshua Williams of Centralia, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of Theft 2nd degree in October of 2022.

The sheriff’s office says that deputies were able to locate several pieces of evidence at the scene, including tire impressions and shoe impressions left by the suspects. Witnesses reported seeing a dark colored pickup truck parked at the location the night before, with what GHSO says was described as two suspicious subjects in their mid 40’s.

A citizen was the one who located the equipment, reporting to authorities that there was a suspicious skid steer parked in the 400 block of Williams Creek Road. Deputies say that when they arrived, the equipment as well as both Delo and Williams were at the location.

Both denied any knowledge about the stolen equipment.

Officials say that deputies were able to match the tires on a nearby vehicle with the tire impressions left at the theft scene and they also matched the shoes one of the suspects was wearing to the shoe impressions left at the theft scene.

During a search warrant on the suspects truck, a two-way radio that matched a radio left in the stolen skid steer was located showing that two persons likely acted together to steal the items.

Chief Criminal Deputy Kevin Schrader said that this was “…a great example of the hard work our deputies put into their investigations and how we rely on the public for assistance in solving crimes.”, adding, “If you see something, say something.”