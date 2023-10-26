KXRO News Radio KXRO News Radio Logo

Search suspended for local fishing boat missing for over a week

October 26, 2023 8:08AM PDT
Share
Search suspended for local fishing boat missing for over a week
Photo from USCG

Following efforts, the United States Coast Guard has suspended its search for a 43-foot vessel and two of its crew members.

According to the Coast Guard, the ship left Grays Harbor on October 12.

The crew was expected to return on October 15. and a request was made to anyone with information regarding the vessel or its location.

According to MyNorthwest, the 43-foot fishing boat named “Evening” had belonged to Henry Fisheries Inc., located in Aberdeen, for more than 20 years before it was sold to a private party in July. 

The news organization says that the buyer of the boat was the captain on board, according to Henry Fisheries, with a crewman on board as well.

Crews searched more than 14,000 square miles of water for over 8 hours according to officials.

The search was suspended, pending the development of new information.

Also On KXRO

1

Over 80 local properties included in December Tax Foreclosure Auction
2

One passenger died & multiple Hoquiam residents were injured in a recent California crash
3

Aberdeen and Hoquiam Rite Aid locations not on closure list as part of bankruptcy
4

Vini Samuel appointed to Grays Harbor Superior Court; replacing Judge Edwards on Jan. 1
5

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science degree approved for Grays Harbor College